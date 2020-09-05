A look at how scientists, firefighters, and first responders are using advanced computer models to better map, track, and predict the movements of wildfires (Laura Hautala/CNET)

Laura Hautala / CNET:
A look at how scientists, firefighters, and first responders are using advanced computer models to better map, track, and predict the movements of wildfires — Fire-predicting software can project how a fire could spread — while it’s still burning. — The wildfire burned through pine trees …
