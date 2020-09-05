76 new cases of COVID-19, 11deaths

Victoria has recorded another double-digit coronavirus figure, with 76 new cases and 11 deaths. Six of those deaths occurred in the past hours.

Cases have dropped from yesterday’s figure of 81, but the daily death toll has risen. There were 59 deaths in total recorded yesterday but that number included only six new deaths, with 50 historical aged care deaths from July and August and three other reclassified deaths.

Of the 11 new deaths, that figure consists of one male in their 60s, one male in their 70s, two males and two females in their 80s, two males and three females in their 90s.

Ten of those 11 deaths are linked to aged care outbreaks.

The premier will give a press conference announcing the blueprints for both metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria at 12pm tomorrow.

The roadmaps are set to detail a “traffic light” staged approach to easing lockdown restrictions.