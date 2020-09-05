6ix9ine Responds to Blueface Calling His New Song ‘Terrible’

Instagram

6ix9ine a.k.a. Takeshi69 has released a new album which is titled “TattleTales”. While some fans are digging for the set, some fellow hip-hop artists came at the “GOOBA” hitmaker and mocked his album. One of them was Blueface.

Inserting himself in Tekashi and Lil Durk‘s beef, he slammed the former in a comment section underneath DJ Akademiks‘ Instagram post about 6ix9ine’s “TUTU” music video. “This is terrible put lil durk on,” he wrote alongside a laughing and crying face emoji.

Tekashi caught wind of the shade and quickly fired back. He wrote in Instagram that he sold 12K in first week while Smokepurpp did 5k. Meanwhile, Quando Rondo did 3.5K. Concluding his message, Tekashi said, “Can’t Be Me.”

Tekashi and Lil Durk have been feuding in the past few days with Tekashi trolling Lil Durk for not releasing his upcoming album, “The Voice”, on the same day as “TattleTales”. The back-and-forth between the two rappers started as people thought that Lil Durk took a jab at Tekashi on “Laugh Now Cry Later”, on which he raps, “I’m in the trenches, relax/ Can you not play that lil’ boy in the club? ‘Cause we do not listen to rats.”

In response to Lil Durk seemingly calling him a “lil’ boy,” Tekashi said in a recent interview with Carl Lamarre of Billboard, “Lil Durk is on the same level as like, the G-Herbo (Lil Herb) kid.” He went on to say that any stranger would easily recognize him, but they wouldn’t know who G-Herbo is. “It’s no competition, man, it’s like little kids,” he added.

Further slamming Lil Durk, he mentioned that Lil Durk never scored a No.1 single like he had. “So what makes you think Lil Durk can f**k with me?” he asked. “When you don’t got money you know what broke people say? ‘Money don’t matter man.’ … If Lil Durk went to f***ing Argentina right now you think people would f***ing parade and say, ‘Oh my god!’ Who’s the bigger artist? It’s no trick question.”