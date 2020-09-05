6ix9ine Compares Himself to Tupac Shakur While Explaining Past Criminal Records

Instagram

Grilled about his decision to snitch and his 2015 child sexual performance charge, the ‘PUNANI’ spitter says there’s no difference between him and the late rapper, who was convicted of rape in 1994.

6ix9ine has several times made it clear that he has no regret for co-operating with the feds and he now makes a case for deserving another chance to be back in the spotlight. In an interview with New York Times to promote his upcoming album “TattleTales”, the 24-year-old compares himself to Tupac Shakur while explaining his past criminal records, which include a conviction for use of underage girl in a music video in 2015.

Asked if he thinks he deserves the hate from public who think he has done harm to others, he straightly responds, “No, I don’t.” The star, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, brings up Tupac’s 1994 rape charge as he defends himself as saying, “Tupac Shakur was convicted of rape. [In 1994, Tupac was convicted of felony sex abuse.] Is Tupac Shakur loved or hated? Loved!”

“What’s the difference between me and Tupac Shakur?” he insists, before implying that what he did was nothing more serious than the conviction of Tupac. “I never caught a rape charge – ever,” he stresses.

As the interviewer points out Tupac’s music that defined him as a legend, 6ix9ine compares “Troublesome ’96” by Tupac with his own song “Billy”. “What’s the difference between that and ‘Billy’? ‘A born leader, never leave the crib without my heater!’ You’re telling me he gave back through his art? You’re lying to me,” he argues.

When the interviewer explains that Tupac was “a multifaceted artist,” while 6ix9ine “only [has] one kind of record,” the New York City native still refuses to back down. “I got to feed what, in 2020, is relevant. I got to feed the masses. There’s no difference between me and Tupac Shakur,” so he claims.

6ix9ine also explains why he chose to risk his safety by exposing himself to public rather than living in a secluded place after he’s released from jail. “I fell in love with the life,” he says. “I fell in love with the fact that I inspire people. When kids see me, they go crazy.”

6ix9ine realizes that his haters constantly try “to have me crawl into a corner and say, you know what, I hate myself,” but he declares, “I will never hate myself. I love everything I’ve been through and I will never take it back. I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever regret the lessons I learned in life, because they made me into an animal, made me into a beast. I can go through anything.”

As for the use of a child in a sexual performance, the “TROLLZ” hitmaker says, “That tore me apart. My whole life felt like it was coming crashing down” when he found out that the girl was 13. “I’m in the interrogation room like, what did I do? ‘Damn, my life is over.’ ”

While having previously claimed that he wasn’t aware the girl was underage when he filmed with the girl and shared the videos, he admits he was wrong and “took responsibility for that” after being sentenced to four years of probation as well as 1,000 hours of community service.