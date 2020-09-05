6ix9ine Comes Out With ‘TattleTales’ Five Months After Prison Release

Instagram

Along with the release of his second studio album, the ‘Trollz’ rapper treats his fans to a music video for the new record’s first single, ‘TUTU,’ which features Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has dropped a new album just five months after his release from prison.

The rapper announced the release of “TattleTales” – his second studio album – on Instagram on Thursday, September 3, sharing a clip of the music video for first single, “TUTU”, with his 24 million Instagram followers.

The promo features Rob Kardashian‘s model ex Blac Chyna, while the rapper’s new album features guest spots from Nicki Minaj and Akon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jV1v2Cy1w30



Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, completed his home confinement sentencing last month and is now on probation for five years after he was released from jail early in April due to a coronavirus threat.

The star was sentenced to serve two years behind bars on gang-related charges following an arrest that came just days before he dropped his debut album, “Dummy Boy”, in 2018.

He was facing decades behind bars but he agreed to testify during the trial of Nine Trey gang members Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack as part of a deal to win him his freedom.