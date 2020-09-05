3 reasons why Bitcoin suddenly dipped under $10K today — and recovered By Cointelegraph

3 reasons why Bitcoin suddenly dipped under $10K today — and recovered
The price of (BTC) dropped to sub-$10,000 across major exchanges again on Sep. 5, marking two consecutive days of testing the crucial level. Other major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum’s Ether (ETH), fell by nearly 10%.
Three factors likely contributed to the abrupt drop of Bitcoin include miners, a strong dollar and whales taking profits.
