Yannick Ngakoue: Getting traded to Vikings a ‘breath of fresh air’

Yannick Ngakoue finally had his wish of being traded by the Jacksonville Jaguars come true, so his latest comments about departing the organization aren’t necessarily a surprise.
The 25-year-old revealed that being traded to the Minnesota Vikings was a relief after months of being unhappy in Jacksonville.
Ngakoue restructured his deal in order to be traded to the Vikings. In fact, he’ll make less than the $17.78 million he would have made if he remained with the Jaguars. His new deal with Minnesota includes an $8 million guaranteed base salary with a $4 million signing bonus — $12 million in total.
It’s not surprising Ngakoue wanted to be traded from the Jaguars. Jacksonville traded Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye and Nick Foles — and that’s not all. Running back Leonard Fournette was released and ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Jags’ 2016 third-round pick recorded eight sacks, 36 solo tackles, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2019. He’s gotten better every year since his rookie campaign in 2016, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him have another solid season in 2020.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90