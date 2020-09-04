Yannick Ngakoue: Getting traded to Vikings a ‘breath of fresh air’

Ngakoue restructured his deal in order to be traded to the Vikings. In fact, he’ll make less than the $17.78 million he would have made if he remained with the Jaguars. His new deal with Minnesota includes an $8 million guaranteed base salary with a $4 million signing bonus — $12 million in total.

It’s not surprising Ngakoue wanted to be traded from the Jaguars. Jacksonville traded Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye and Nick Foles — and that’s not all. Running back Leonard Fournette was released and ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jags’ 2016 third-round pick recorded eight sacks, 36 solo tackles, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2019. He’s gotten better every year since his rookie campaign in 2016, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him have another solid season in 2020.