Wife of missing Queensland vet Lukas Orda shares emotional post after livestock carrier capsizes off Japan

The identity of the second Australian man missing after a livestock ship capsized near Japan has been revealed.

NSW man William Mainprize has been named as the second Australian missing following a livestock ship capsizing off Japan. ()

Mr Orda’s wife has pleaded for her husband to “come home”.

Emma Orda, who recently had the couple’s first child Theo, posted a photo of the pair on Facebook overnight.

Ms Orda shared this photo of the pair and hoped for her husband’s return. (Facebook)

“Please come home really soon, we love you,” she wrote.

The ship had 43 crew members on board and was carrying more than 5800 cattle in the East China Sea when it sent out a distress call about 1am Wednesday.

Typhoon Maysak has been raging in the area, creating strong winds and torrential rain that are hampering the search effort.

Mr Orda grew up in Mt Isa before studying in Townsville and briefly lived on the Gold Coast, where he worked as an equine assistant before departing soon after to Japan.

The vet’s heartbreaking last Facebook post was on June , revealing his excitement at the journey ahead.

“And the first 20 day stretch of my trip starts…” Mr Orda wrote.

Mr Orda shared this photo of the ship before it departed. (Facebook)

Fr Michael Lowcock, Parish priest of Mount Isa, knows the Orda family well and said they were heavily involved in the local community.

“Tragic. Utter tragedy for his parents, his sister, for his wife, his child … imagine growing up without ever knowing your father,” Fr Lowcock told Ben Fordham on 2GB.

“It’s an utter tragedy all round.”

Fr Lowcock said he spoke to Mr Orda’s father, Dr Ulrich Orda, last night and said the family was devastated.

“His father has worked in emergency at the local hospital for a number of years in accidents and emergencies,” he said.

“It’s just so awful all round. Words can’t really explain what they’re going through.

“While they’re holding onto hope, they’re pretty realistic too that now, two and a half days later almost, there’s not much hope of finding people alive.

“The least they would hope for is that they find the body.”

In this photo released by the 10th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, a Filipino crewmember of a Panamanian cargo ship is rescued by Japanese Coast Guard members in the waters off the Amami Oshima, Japan Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP/AAP)

Fr Lowcock said the Mt Isa community had been hard hit by the news.

“Everyone you speak to, they’re really sad about it,” he said.