Why we don’t need to break up Google

A century ago, the economy was being stifled by dominant companies in energy, transportation, and finance.

A half century ago, the problems were in the sectors of telecommunications, computers, film, and, eventually, software.

Today, as you’ve probably read a few times, our concerns are with e-commerce, smartphones and mobile apps, plus digital advertising.

Reading the tea leaves in Washington, it seems digital advertising will be first on the docket, with the Justice Department keen to file an antitrust case against Google.

The law on antitrust has evolved further and further away from strong enforcement over the decades, and Google may well avoid a break up or other serious sanctions. Regardless, the history of these kind of cases offers a hopeful track record that points to how merely the pursuit of anticompetitive business practices helps restore competition.

After all, the government dropped its case against IBM in the 1980s completely. But Big Blue was sufficiently chastised and fearful of further cases that it decided to license operating system software for its then-new personal computer on a non-exclusive basis. That opened the door for massive change and innovation.

Likewise, the beneficiary of IBM’s opening, Microsoft, won an appeal overturning an order to break up the company, but still backed down enough to allow the open Internet to flourish and new players to emerge, like Google.

Google’s antitrust case may be, if anything, even more complicated than those older battles. The troubling issue is Google’s huge share of all online ad revenue, starving all kinds of other publishers and site owners and crushing the news business. Coincidentally, it’s the same reason all of those “Peak Google” predictions back in 2014 and 2015 turned out to be so wrong—and explains why AT,amp;T is looking to sell Xandr, as Adam discussed yesterday.

The key to it all: Google’s dominance of the infrastructure of the digital ad business, built through acquisitions like DoubleClick, AdMob, and Invite Media.

Google is the largest broker of ad sales on all other sites, serving most buyers and most sellers. As critic and researcher Dina Srinivasan explains in a draft of her upcoming law journal article, behind the scenes, Google sets the terms of bidding for ad spots, awards winning bids, sets prices, takes an unknown cut, excludes some bidders, and generally runs the show from end to end with very little oversight. It’s as if the New York Stock Exchange also controlled the brokerage industry and was itself the largest investor in stocks. The conflicts of interest we forbid in financial markets are rife in the advertising market, Srinivasan argues.

Whether lawmakers and regulators seek to break up Google and undo some of those acquisitions, adopt restrictions to prohibit the conflicts of interest, or go some other route, history’s lessons are pretty clear. The end result will be a renewed opportunity for innovation and the rise of new giants that will need scrutiny, say, in another 50 years.

Aaron Pressman

