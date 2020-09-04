Week 1 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Thankfully, most of the wide receivers at the top of our season-long rankings can be considered relatively sure things. This whole “no preseason” deal really has us scratching our heads when we get down to the WR3 and flex range of our rankings, though. How much of a role will rookies play in Week 1? What about guys on new teams? And what about those teams that seem like they have six WRs that could matter but none that will for sure (we’re looking at you, Raiders)? More than in years past, Week 1 rankings are a guessing game, but we’d like to think we’re good guessers.

Of course, we don’t know everything. Near the top, there’s reason to worry about DeAndre Hopkins, solely when thinking about Week 1. The 49ers have a great defense and Hopkins is on a new team. We assume he’ll still ball out, and that’s why he’s in our top-10, and you’re never going to sit him Week 1, so this is probably a moot discussion point. But still, there’s more risk associated there than we’re used to with Hopkins. 

WEEK 1 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Then we get into the middle of the rankings and it all feels like a crapshoot. We don’t know for sure whether Stefon Diggs will immediately outproduce John Brown in Buffalo. We don’t know for sure if Brandin Cooks is healthy enough to matter for the Texans in Week 1. We don’t know for sure whether Cam Newton’s lack of accuracy will be a huge hit to the value of Julian Edelman. The best we can do early on here is bet on the talent and production that we already know.

WEEK 1 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

You won’t find any rookie WRs as even WR3s in our rankings for this week even though a few might break out early like Marquise Brown and Terry McLaurin did a year ago. With a weird offseason and limited positive reports about rookie WRs claiming jobs outright, it probably makes sense to bet on the players that seem more like sure things to open the season.

Also keep in mind that with no preseason, we have less grasp of players’ true game healths than normal. A.J. Green has been hampered for weeks by injury, but it’s not obvious whether it’s something he can play through in a Week 1 game. There are ripple effects to every uncertain injury like that. If Green is out or limited, you’ve got to play Tyler Boyd against the Chargers, but if Green is relatively useful, Boyd becomes less so. Speaking of the Chargers, we already know Mike Williams is banged up, and there’s nothing concrete to tell us which wideout will produce opposite Keenan Allen, if any. Maybe deep-leaguers should take a chance on Jalen Guyton or Joe Reed, but it’s anyone’s guess on that. 

If you didn’t figure it out already, the theme of Week 1 in 2020 more than most years is uncertainty. Wide receiver has become such a productive fantasy position in recent years that you should have three WRs on your roster who will put up points in Week 1. While it might be hard to predict exactly which three, your best bet is to go with the guys who have done it before and who have quarterbacks that are trustworthy. None of them should totally bust.

Note: We’ll continue to update our WR rankings throughout the week, so check back for the latest movement and individual player analysis. 

Week 1 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1Michael Thomas, NO vs. TB
2Tyreek Hill, KC vs. HOU
3Julio Jones, ATL vs. SEA
4Davante Adams, GB @ MIN
5Chris Godwin, TB @ NO
6DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ @ SF
7Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. DAL
8Amari Cooper, DAL @ LAR
9Mike Evans, TB @ NO
10Tyler Lockett, SEA @ ATL
11JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ NYG
12Allen Robinson, CHI @ DET
13Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ BAL
14Kenny Golladay, DET vs. CHI
15Keenan Allen, LAC @ CIN
16Adam Thielen, MIN vs. GB
17Courtland Sutton, DEN vs. TEN
18A.J. Brown, TEN @ DEN
19DJ Chark, JAX vs. IND
20T.Y. Hilton, IND @ JAX
21D.J. Moore, CAR vs. LV
22Robert Woods, LAR vs. DAL
23DeVante Parker, MIA @ NE
24Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. NYJ
25Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. SEA
26DK Metcalf, SEA @ ATL
27Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. PHI
28Will Fuller V, HOU @ KC
29Marquise Brown, BAL vs. CLE
30Jarvis Landry, CLE @ BAL
31Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. TB
32Brandin Cooks, HOU @ KC
33Julian Edelman, NE vs. MIA
34Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. LAC
35DeSean Jackson, PHI @ WAS
36John Brown, BUF vs. NYJ
37Deebo Samuel, SF vs. ARZ
38Michael Gallup, DAL @ LAR
39A.J. Green, CIN vs. LAC
40Golden Tate, NYG vs. PIT
41Mike Williams, LAC @ CIN
42Marvin Jones, DET vs. CHI
43Diontae Johnson, PIT @ NYG
44Darius Slayton, NYG vs. PIT
45Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ BUF
46Henry Ruggs III, LV @ CAR
47Christian Kirk, ARZ @ SF
48Anthony Miller, CHI @ DET
49Mecole Hardman, KC vs. HOU
50CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ LAR
51Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. TEN
52Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. PIT
53N’Keal Harry, NE vs. MIA
54Allen Lazard, GB @ MIN
55Preston Williams, MIA @ NE
56Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ JAX
57Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. LV
58Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. DAL
59Robby Anderson, CAR vs. LV
60Sammy Watkins, KC vs. HOU
61Parris Campbell, IND @ JAX
62Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ @ SF
63Dede Westbrook, JAX vs. IND
64Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. GB
65Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. ARZ
66Trent Taylor, SF vs. ARZ
67Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ BUF
68Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ WAS
69Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. ARZ
70Hunter Renfrow, LV @ CAR
71Randall Cobb, HOU @ KC
72Bryan Edwards, LV @ CAR
73James Washington, PIT @ NYG
74Corey Davis, TEN @ DEN
75Tee Higgins, CIN vs. LAC
76Cole Beasley, BUF vs. NYJ
77Denzel Mims, NYJ @ BUF
78Kenny Stills, HOU @ KC
79Olabisi Johnson, MIN vs. GB
80Devin Duvernay, BAL vs. CLE
81Jalen Guyton, LAC @ CIN
82Miles Boykin, BAL vs. CLE
83Danny Amendola, DET vs. CHI
84Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. IND
85Steven Sims, WAS vs. PHI
86J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, PHI @ WAS
87Russell Gage, ATL vs. SEA
88KJ Hamler, DEN vs. TEN
89Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. TB
90John Ross III, CIN vs. LAC
91Van Jefferson, LAR vs. DAL
92Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ MIN
93Nelson Agholor, LV @ CAR
94Zach Pascal, IND @ JAX
95Trey Quinn, WAS vs. PHI
96Tajae Sharpe, MIN vs. GB
97Chase Claypool, PIT @ NYG
98Joe Reed, LAC @ CIN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR