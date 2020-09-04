Week 1 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

It’s always difficult to figure out exactly who to start and who to sit in Week 1 of the fantasy football season. Sure, you’re never going to sit one of your studs, but those second running backs, third wide receivers, and matchup-based flex plays can be tricky to figure out, especially in a year without a preseason to bolster confidence in certain players. Our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings will help you figure out how to craft your lineup for the opening week of the season.

The usual suspects top the list, though tough matchups for Alvin Kamara (vs. Bucs) and Saquon Barkley (vs. Steelers) will move them down a hair in our rankings. And in a favorable matchup with a Panthers team that allowed the most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to RBs last year, Josh Jacobs moves up the list.

In the RB2/FLEX range, there are plenty of committee-based options. Notably, the Colts backs, Jonathan Taylor and Marlon Mack, have a nice matchup against the Jaguars who allowed the second-most FPPG to RBs last season. Were there a defined pecking order in Indy, it would be easier to pick a favorite, but both should be viable plays this week.

Speaking of committees, it will be important to watch some of the more unknown backfield rotations as they establish who the lead back is going to be. Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay of the Broncos will be the top one to watch in that area, but the Mark Ingram/JK Dobbins split in Baltimore, the Kerryon Johnson/D’Andre Swift split in Detroit, and the Antonio Gibson/Bryce Love/Peyton Barber trio in D.C. all will have a bearing on start ’em, sit ’em strategy moving forward.

It’s a bit too early to find any true matchup-based fades. We’ve downgraded Derrick Henry and Chubb slightly because of their matchups with the Broncos and the Ravens, respectively, and Le’Veon Bell falls into the flex range in a tough matchup against the Bills. Leonard Fournette has also moved down because of a somewhat-uncertain Week 1 role with his new team. But, again, you don’t sit your studs in fantasy, especially without viable sleeper options emerging. All of those players should still be lead backs, so they can be trusted. Just temper expectations a bit early on in the season.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates and individual player analysis. 

Week 1 Fantasy RB Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. LV
2Josh Jacobs, LV @ CAR
3Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. GB
4Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ LAR
5Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC vs. HOU
6Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. PIT
7Derrick Henry, TEN @ DEN
8Aaron Jones, GB @ MIN
9Alvin Kamara, NO vs. TB
10Miles Sanders, PHI @ WAS
11Joe Mixon, CIN vs. LAC
12Austin Ekeler, LAC @ CIN
13Chris Carson, SEA @ ATL
14Nick Chubb, CLE @ BAL
15David Johnson, HOU @ KC
16Kenyan Drake, ARZ @ SF
17Raheem Mostert, SF vs. ARZ
18Mark Ingram, BAL vs. CLE
19Devin Singletary, BUF vs. NYJ
20Jonathan Taylor, IND @ JAX
21Cam Akers, LAR vs. DAL
22James Conner, PIT @ NYG
23Todd Gurley, ATL @ SEA
24Leonard Fournette, TB @ NO
25Le’Veon Bell, NYJ @ BUF
26Sony Michel, NE vs. MIA
27Marlon Mack, IND @ JAX
28JK Dobbins, BAL vs. CLE
29Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. TEN
30D’Andre Swift, DET vs. CHI
31Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. TEN
32Ryquell Armstead, JAX vs. IND
33Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DET
34Antonio Gibson, WAS vs. PHI
35Zack Moss, BUF vs. NYJ
36Kareem Hunt, CLE @ BAL
37Latavius Murray, NO vs. TB
38Tevin Coleman, SF vs. ARZ
39Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. CHI
40Duke Johnson, HOU @ KC
41James White, NE vs. MIA
42Chris Thompson, JAX vs. IND
43Jordan Howard, MIA @ NE
44Matt Breida, MIA @ NE
45Ronald Jones II, TB @ NO
46Justin Jackson, LAC @ CIN
47Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. DAL
48Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. GB
49Boston Scott, PHI @ WAS
50Bryce Love, WAS vs. PHI
51Cordarelle Patterson, CHI @ DET
52Peyton Barber, WAS vs. PHI
53Devine Ozigbo, JAX vs. IND
54Ito Smith, ATL vs. SEA
55Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. ARZ
56Nyheim Hines, IND @ JAX
57Carlos Hyde, SEA @ ATL
58Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ SF
59Tony Pollard, DAL @ LAR
60Frank Gore, NYJ @ BUF
61Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. DAL
62Jamaal Williams, GB @ MIN
63Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. LAC
64Jalen Richard, LV @ CAR
65Joshua Kelley, LAC @ CIN
66A.J. Dillon, GB @ MIN
67Darrynton Evans, TEN @ DEN
68James Robinson, JAX vs. IND
69Anthony McFarland Jr., PIT @ NYG
70Dion Lewis, NYG vs. PIT
71Benny Snell Jr., PIT @ NYG
72Justice Hill, BAL vs. CLE

