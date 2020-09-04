Week 1 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

In a year that seems very thin at the running back position, those playing in PPR fantasy leagues have to have some sense of relief. Thanks to an increased volume of pass-catching RBs across the league, PPR formats create more viable RB2s and flex plays for fantasy owners to consider in start ’em, sit ’em decisions. Of course, there’s added pressure at times to pick the right player, especially with some unsettled backfields across the league, but our Week 1 fantasy RB PPR rankings try to help sort through those troublesome committees.

For the most part, the top backs in standard and PPR are the same. Often, these players are three-down workhorses who see a high volume of carries but can also catch passes. Sure, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Alvin Kamara move up a bit because they project to be big-time receivers, but they’re not moving a ton. Things really start to change in the RB2 and flex territory, as receiving backs become more valuable while traditional ground-and-pound guys move down a bit.

WEEK 1 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

The best example of the backs that move down are Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram. While both figure to get a good amount of carries, neither did much as a receiver last year. Henry has averaged less than a catch per game during his career while Ingram had just 29 targets last year and will have to compete with JK Dobbins for backfield work.

WEEK 1 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Tarik Cohen, he’s a good example of a player that moves up in PPR formats. Along with him, James White, Duke Johnson, and Chris Thompson all fit the mold of traditional pass-catching backs that could be flex plays if given a big enough role in their offense. Of the group, White has the most RB2 upside as he has been targeted 99 times per 16 games the past four years, though Cohen might have more value this week because of David Montgomery’s groin injury. Similarly, rookie Antonio Gibson might get more carries than expected this week after the release of Adrian Peterson, so he’s a real PPR sleeper given what we already know about his pass-catching prowess. 

Also, if you’re in a variant of full-point PPR such as half-point PPR leagues, you can just split the difference between these rankings and our standard RB rankings. Again, it mostly impacts the RB2/flex range, so that’s the spot to look out for.

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week.

Week 1 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. LV
2Josh Jacobs, LV @ CAR
3Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC vs. HOU
4Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. PIT
5Alvin Kamara, NO vs. TB
6Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ LAR
7Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. GB
8Austin Ekeler, LAC @ CIN
9Aaron Jones, GB @ MIN
10Miles Sanders, PHI @ WAS
11Derrick Henry, TEN @ DEN
12Kenyan Drake, ARZ @ SF
13Joe Mixon, CIN vs. LAC
14Chris Carson, SEA @ ATL
15David Johnson, HOU @ KC
16Nick Chubb, CLE @ BAL
17Raheem Mostert, SF vs. ARZ
18Le’Veon Bell, NYJ @ BUF
19Devin Singletary, BUF vs. NYJ
20Mark Ingram, BAL vs. CLE
21James Conner, PIT @ NYG
22Todd Gurley, ATL @ SEA
23Jonathan Taylor, IND @ JAX
24Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DET
25Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. TEN
26Cam Akers, LAR vs. DAL
27Leonard Fournette, TB @ NO
28Kareem Hunt, CLE @ BAL
29Antonio Gibson, WAS vs. PHI
30James White, NE vs. MIA
31Duke Johnson, HOU @ KC
32Chris Thompson, JAX vs. IND
33Marlon Mack, IND @ JAX
34JK Dobbins, BAL vs. CLE
35Ryquell Armstead, JAX vs. IND
36Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. TEN
37D’Andre Swift, DET vs. CHI
38Tevin Coleman, SF vs. ARZ
39Matt Breida, MIA @ NE
40Latavius Murray, NO vs. TB
41Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. CHI
42Sony Michel, NE vs. MIA
43Jordan Howard, MIA @ NE
44Zack Moss, BUF vs. NYJ
45Justin Jackson, LAC @ CIN
46Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ SF
47Ronald Jones II, TB @ NO
48Boston Scott, PHI @ WAS
49Cordarelle Patterson, CHI @ DET
50Nyheim Hines, IND @ JAX
51Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. ARZ
52Jamaal Williams, GB @ MIN
53Devine Ogizbo, JAX vs. IND
54Bryce Love, WAS vs. PHI
55Jalen Richard, LV @ CAR
56Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. DAL
57Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. GB
58Darrynton Evans, TEN @ DEN
59Dion Lewis, NYG vs. PIT
60J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. PHI
61Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. LAC
62Ito Smith, ATL vs. SEA
63Carlos Hyde, SEA @ ATL
64LeSean McCoy, TB @ NO
65Tony Pollard, DAL @ LAR
66Joshua Kelley, LAC @ CIN
67Peyton Barber, WAS vs. PHI
68Anthony McFarland Jr., PIT @ NYG
69Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. DAL
70Justice Hill, BAL vs. CLE
71Frank Gore, NYJ @ BUF
72AJ Dillon, GB @ MIN
73James Robinson, JAX vs. IND
74Benny Snell Jr., PIT @ NYG

