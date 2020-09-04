Week 1 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

In a year that seems very thin at the running back position, those playing in PPR fantasy leagues have to have some sense of relief. Thanks to an increased volume of pass-catching RBs across the league, PPR formats create more viable RB2s and flex plays for fantasy owners to consider in start ’em, sit ’em decisions. Of course, there’s added pressure at times to pick the right player, especially with some unsettled backfields across the league, but our Week 1 fantasy RB PPR rankings try to help sort through those troublesome committees.

For the most part, the top backs in standard and PPR are the same. Often, these players are three-down workhorses who see a high volume of carries but can also catch passes. Sure, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Alvin Kamara move up a bit because they project to be big-time receivers, but they’re not moving a ton. Things really start to change in the RB2 and flex territory, as receiving backs become more valuable while traditional ground-and-pound guys move down a bit.

The best example of the backs that move down are Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram. While both figure to get a good amount of carries, neither did much as a receiver last year. Henry has averaged less than a catch per game during his career while Ingram had just 29 targets last year and will have to compete with JK Dobbins for backfield work.

Tarik Cohen, he’s a good example of a player that moves up in PPR formats. Along with him, James White, Duke Johnson, and Chris Thompson all fit the mold of traditional pass-catching backs that could be flex plays if given a big enough role in their offense. Of the group, White has the most RB2 upside as he has been targeted 99 times per 16 games the past four years, though Cohen might have more value this week because of David Montgomery’s groin injury. Similarly, rookie Antonio Gibson might get more carries than expected this week after the release of Adrian Peterson, so he’s a real PPR sleeper given what we already know about his pass-catching prowess.

Also, if you’re in a variant of full-point PPR such as half-point PPR leagues, you can just split the difference between these rankings and our standard RB rankings. Again, it mostly impacts the RB2/flex range, so that’s the spot to look out for.

Week 1 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.