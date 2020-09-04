Week 1 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Sleepers, busts, waiver-wire D/ST streamers to target

Be honest: Did you actually do any research on fantasy football defenses before your draft? It’s okay if you didn’t. D/ST is one of the hardest positions to draft, but it certainly qualifies as the easiest to stream. Often, fantasy owners can land one of the year’s top D/ST units on the waiver wire because certain teams emerge as surprisingly solid stop units, and teams with good injury luck often field solid depth. Of course, all of that doesn’t make putting our Week 1 fantasy defense rankings together any easier, as we only know so much about scheme and matchups.

We can still make some educated guesses, though. The Eagles (@ Washington), Colts (@ Jaguars), and Jaguars (vs. Colts) look like some of the best Week 1 streaming options if they’re available in your league. All are facing teams that have either a mediocre offensive line (Washington and Jacksonville) or a quarterback prone to turning the ball over (Indianapolis). That will give each team a chance to rack up points and potentially work their way into the top 10 defenses this week.

If you picked the Chiefs or Saints defenses, both of which are ranked in the top 10 of our D/ST rankings for 2020, then you might one to consider streaming right out of the games. The Chiefs are taking on the Texans and Deshaun Watson in what could be a shootout, while the Saints are taking on Tom Brady, who just doesn’t turn the ball over much. Both have enough playmakers that they could generate a big play and pay off, but they’re a bit risky to trust, at least in Week 1.

Until we see teams on the field, it will be tough to fully project which defenses have the best matchups, but based on what we know, these are how our D/ST rankings shake out for Week 1.

NOTE: Check back for updates throughout the week.

Week 1 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RankTeam
1New England Patriots vs. Dolphins
2Buffalo Bills vs. Jets
3Pittsburgh Steelers @ Giants
4Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington
5Baltimore Ravens vs. Browns
6Indianapolis Colts @ Jaguars
7Chicago Bears @ Lions
8San Francisco 49ers vs. Cardinals
9Los Angeles Chargers @ Bengals
10Tennessee Titans @ Broncos
11Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Colts
12Denver Broncos vs. Titans
13Seattle Seahawks @ Falcons
14Carolina Panthers vs. Raiders
15Minnesota Vikings vs. Packers
16Kansas City Chiefs vs. Texans
17Washington Football Team vs. Eagles
18Los Angeles Rams vs. Cowboys
19Green Bay Packers @ Vikings
20Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chargers
21Detroit Lions vs. Bears
22New Orleans Saints vs. Buccaneers
23New York Jets @ Bills
24Cleveland Browns @ Ravens
25Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Saints
26Dallas Cowboys @ Rams
27Houston Texans @ Chiefs
28Las Vegas Raiders @ Panthers
29New York Giants vs. Steelers
30Arizona Cardinals @ 49ers
31Atlanta Falcons vs. Seahawks
32Miami Dolphins @ Patriots

