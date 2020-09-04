UK competition regulator starts enforcement action on certain housebuilders By

© . FILE PHOTO: Branding is seen on a new Barratt Homes housing development near Warrington, Britain
() – Britain’s competition watchdog said on Friday it would launch an enforcement action involving four of the country’s big housebuilders, saying they may have broken a consumer protection law in relation to leasehold homes.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was opening enforcement cases to focus on certain practices of Barratt Developments (L:), Persimmon (LON:) Homes, Taylor Wimpey (L:) and Countryside Properties (L:).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.