Uber says it will launch car rentals in the UK via its app through a partnership with car rental company CarTrawler, following trials in France and Australia (Jon Porter/The Verge)

Jon Porter / The Verge:
Uber says it will launch car rentals in the UK via its app through a partnership with car rental company CarTrawler, following trials in France and Australia — Following trials in Australia and France,nbsp; — Uber announce today that it will soon allow users in the UK to rent cars via its app …
