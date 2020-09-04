Uber says it will launch car rentals in the UK via its app through a partnership with car rental company CarTrawler, following trials in France and Australia (Jon Porter/The Verge)

Jon Porter / The Verge:

Uber says it will launch car rentals in the UK via its app through a partnership with car rental company CarTrawler, following trials in France and Australia  —  Following trials in Australia and France,nbsp; —  Uber announce today that it will soon allow users in the UK to rent cars via its app …

