U.S. Open day five By

© . FILE PHOTO: Tennis: US OPEN
NEW YORK () – Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Friday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4):
1240 MARTIC THROUGH TO LAST 16 IN STRAIGHT SETS
Eighth seed Petra Martic of Croatia beat Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-3 to become the first player to move into the last 16 of the U.S. Open.
Martic, who beat Gracheva in Prague on clay last month, hit fewer winners but broke six times while the Russian made 33 unforced errors.
1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS
Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius (87.8°F), with an expected high of 31 degrees.
