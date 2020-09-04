U.S. equity funds post $5.6 billion weekly inflow: Lipper By





() – U.S. equity, municipal and taxable bond funds posted inflows in the week ended on Wednesday, while money market fund saw outflows, according to Lipper.

U.S. equity funds registered $5.6 billion in inflows in the week ended on Wednesday, according to Lipper. U.S. based money market funds shed $17.3 billion over that weekly period.

Meanwhile, taxable bond funds attracted $8.8 billion, and municipal bond funds drew in $2.3 billion.