U.S. conveyed concerns to Russia over Syria troop collision

© . FILE PHOTO: Israeli delegation, Trump aides, visit UAE for talks
WASHINGTON () – The United States has conveyed its concerns to Russia over an incident in Syria in which several U.S. troops were injured when a Russian military vehicle collided with theirs, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said on Friday.
“It’s been communicated to them (Russia) very clearly,” O’Brien told a White House news conference. “It’s been communicated at the appropriate level.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.