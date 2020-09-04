This weekend: Where to find Labor Day Weekend takeout options

We’re all eating a little differently these days: Cooking at home more. Ordering takeout. Now that Phase 3 is well underway, though, some of us are starting to sip cocktails on patios and enjoy indoor dining again. Whatever your comfort level, here’s what’s been going on in Boston’s restaurant world recently, plus a few ways to enjoy some of our region’s best restaurants and bars from both the comfort of your own home and out in the world.

Here’s what you may have missed this week:

Chicken parmesan at Rossetti Restaurant —Rossetti Restaurant Beverly

Need something to look forward to? Here are 10 restaurants, coffee shops, and bakeries gearing up to open this fall.

Chefs and owners Kate and Trevor Smith have opened their London gastropub-inspired restaurant, Thistle & Leek, located on a prime corner of Newton Centre.

Read our interview with Sam Calagione on his Massachusetts roots, 25 years of Dogfish Head, and the next big thing in beer.

The closures this week hit hard: The Fours, a famed watering hole near TD Garden, announced it had shuttered after 44 years; Kendall Square brunch spot The Friendly Toast closed; Bull McCabe’s in Somerville revealed it would not reopen; The Pour House on Boylston Street is being sold due to COVID-19; and Irish pub Lir permanently closed after 17 years.

New patios to check out this weekend:

As Phase 3 chugs along and indoor dining resumes at some restaurants, patios are continuing to pop up across the city. This week is no different — here are handful of recently-opened outdoor dining spaces to lounge on this weekend.

Juliet: Somerville darling Juliet launched its patio on Thursday for à la carte dinner service outside, with reservations available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. Dine on Maine kelp salad alfresco, or, if you’re looking for a special Labor Day meal, make a reservation for Juliet’s Lobster Club shindig on Monday afternoon.

Scampo: Lydia Shire’s beloved Scampo, an Italian restaurant inside the Liberty Hotel, recently reopened for dinner service with both indoor seating and a 60-seat outdoor patio. Regulars will find some of their favorites, like Lydia’s lobster pizza and pumpkin agnolotti, back on the menu.

Sweet Basil: The second location of David Becker’s Sweet Basil debuted in Waltham on Tuesday in the former Balani space, and includes an expansive patio for those warm summer (and fall) nights. I’m hoping to stop by soon for a lavender gimlet, arancini, and pork katsudon.

Tanám: Filipino American restaurant Tanám returns to Bow Market on Friday with its Kamayan sa Labas dinners, an eat-with-your-hands, shareable feast served on a banana leaf. Make your reservations here for patio seating, and get ready to dig into dishes like crispy roasted pork belly, lumpiang Shanghai, and ground pork fried spring rolls.

Eating and cooking alone, together:

Trillium Brewing‘s new 166-acre farm in North Stonington, Conn., has produced its first harvest, and we all get to reap the rewards. The brewery just launched a farm box program, offering a $30 box of produce that can be ordered each week starting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. for same-day pickups at Trillium Canton. There’s no subscription necessary, and each box comes with a selection of recipes from executive chef Thomas Park — dishes like smashed fingerling potatoes and green goddess dressing. Pick up some beer while you’re at it for a well-balanced meal.

It’s Labor Day Weekend, and while you may have your grilling plans nailed down, here are some last-minute options that might come in handy: Pick up one of Curds & Co.’s new “6 foot picnics,” which includes three cheeses, crackers, pairings, and a playlist. Head to OddFellows Ice Cream Co. in Chestnut Hill to snag a recently-launched Mr Black x OddFellows affogato kit, which comes with a pint of your choice of OddFellows ice cream, an eight-ounce flask of Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee liqueur, and a selection of toppings. Branch Line in Watertown has a handful of Labor Day specials on its menu, including a barbecue package featuring sherry-glazed ribs, smoked pork shoulder, and corn on the cob. And for pie, the incomparable Petsi Pies offers pickups and deliveries through Sunday — just be sure to place your order a day in advance.

Read this: Beverage writers Robert Simonson and Jon Bonné are usually able to predict upcoming trends in the drink world. This year has, well, kind of thrown them for a loop. In this Punch article, they take a look back at their predictions and revise them for our COVID-19 times.