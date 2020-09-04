The ultra small-ball Rockets advance, but can they do it again?

“It’s cool to get 40 or 50 points or to be shooting the ball extremely well,” Harden said in a presser following the game. “Obviously, we all want to do that. But just to get recognition and for it to pay off when it counts on the defensive end, it shows I can engage and lock in. To show that in a clutch moment means a lot.”

As the ball went out of bounds, through his gaudy beard the 2018 MVP let out a lion roar. The celebration not only symbolized the win, but all the postseason trauma that the Rockets have faced in the past five seasons.

The five straight eliminations, 27 consecutive misses, the Chris Paul injury and not being able to escape the wrath of the Golden State Warriors, were all temporarily erased after defeating the Thunder in the Western Conference quarterfinals.

“Like [Nipsey] Hussle said, never let a hard time humble us,” said Harden.

The Rockets were able to escape the grasp of a scrappy OKC team but will now have to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. The ultra-small ball versus the length of the Lakers will be a style clash that the Rockets will need everything for. With two MVPs as their lead guards, Houston does possess the guard play that will pressure any backcourt, but will especially be a handful for the Lakers backcourt that had issues with Portland’s CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard in the previous series.

Mike D’Antoni’s and Daryl Morey’s small ball experiment has been questioned by everyone since its inception. But a February 7th win over these same Los Angeles Lakers put the whole league on watch.