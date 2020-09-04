The Truth About Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon’s Enduring 32-Year Marriage

Fundamentally, though, it’s about keeping any tiffs brief (“We’re not one of those volatile, mercurial couples,” noted Sedgwick. “We get cranky, but our fights usually don’t last very long, and they’re rare”) and going about them, Bacon explained to Good Housekeeping, “in a way that we can walk away from—and don’t cause damage that’s irreparable.”

Because more than three decades deep—and five years after Bacon proved he’s still working to charm the pants off his wife, dedicating a series of Instagram posts to their marriage that had lasted, at that point, 9,855 amazing days—they feel pretty confident in the commitment they’ve made. And they know that whatever conflict they may face in the moment, eventually, it will fade.

“We always knew that we were each other’s ‘one,'” Sedgwick told Redbook. “Both of us knew this was forever and we were going to work it out no matter what happens, so when we fight, it’s not so scary. You can’t be honest with someone if you think that they are going to leave.” (Fittingly, they’ve come up with a set of rules for their current quarantine situation: slippers are allowed, but Bacon must always wear pants and the bed gets made every morning no matter what.)