The price of Rajinikanth’s Lamborghini Urus is totally mind-boggling



Rajinikanth is one of the most revered and loved actors in India. He has millions of people eagerly waiting for every post on social media or every appearance that he makes. The actor has given several blockbusters over the years and now every release of his is celebrated like a festival down South.

Rajinikanth recently surprised his fans as he bought a swanky new ride and a fan page of the actor put up a picture of it online. He bought a Lamborghini Urus SUV. The navy blue sleek ride was seen being driven by Rajinikanth himself in the picture. But what blew our mind was the cost of the car. The Lamborghini Urus costs a gigantic Rs 3.1 crore. Yes, you heard that right! But we can’t expect anything else from the superstar either. He has to have the best.