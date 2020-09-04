The ‘Every NBA MVP’ quiz

It’s not easy to blindside the sports world with a coaching hire these days, but the Brooklyn Nets did just that on Thursday when they announced that Steve Nash would become their new head coach. Rumors swirled around names such as Gregg Popovich and interim coach Jacque Vaughn, but in the end, the former two-time NBA MVP was Brooklyn’s guy. The organization reportedly asked their players for input on who should be the next coach, so you have to imagine that Nash’s consultant role with the Warriors, where he worked closely with Kevin Durant, played a huge part in him getting the gig. Nash consistently exceeded expectations during his 18-year Hall of Fame career. Despite the lack of coaching experience, the Nets are betting that the skills that made him so successful on the court will translate well to his new role off of it.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Nash won back-to-back MVP Awards while he was a member of the Phoenix Suns. So with that in mind, how many players to win the NBA MVP Award can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!