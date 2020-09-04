The best and worst outcomes for every NFL team in 2020

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Best outcome: DeAndre Hopkins aids Kyler Murray to the breakout season his fantasy managers expect, and the Cardinals slither into the playoffs. Arizona’s defense does not allow for a 2017 Eagles- or 2019 49ers-esque rise, but the team finds its footing again after years out of the spotlight.

Worst outcome: The offensive line that allowed Murray to be sacked an NFL-most 48 times last season — a unit that may have only one outside hire, third-round pick Josh Jones, added to the first-string mix — restricts Arizona’s flashy offense. GM Steve Keim may not be around to make another high draft pick in this reality.

Record prediction: 6-10