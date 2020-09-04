The 2020 PGA Tour Championship live stream: How to watch the FedExCup finale golf action online

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson head up a field of 30 of the most in-form golfers in the running to win the FedExCup and its $15 million jackpot. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the PGA Tour Championship with our guide below.
Indicating just how ferocious the competition has been in this year’s FedExCup playoffs, big names such as Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Speith, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Ian Poulter have all missed out on qualifying for this year’s finale.
World No 1 Johnson enters this week’s action at the top of the standings and begins on 10 under par as per the event’s strokes-based advantage system.
That puts him two shots ahead of Jon Rahm whose storming display at Olympia Fields last week was capped by a stunning 66-foot birdie to defeat Johnson.
Justin Thomas begins three strokes back in third ahead of Webb Simpson, with Collin Morikawa rounding off the top five following his victories at the Workday Charity Open and the PGA Championship.
Last year’s FedExCup champion Rory McIilroy isn’t out of the reckoning and will tee off with a score of three under, but will need to be at the peak if he is to mount a defence of his title.
Read on to find out how to watch the PGA Tour Championship no matter where you are in the world.
2020 PGA Tour Championship FedExCup: Where and when?
The 2020 PGA Tour Championship finale takes place at East Lake in Atlanta Georgia from Friday, September 4 to Monday, September 7.
US coverage is exclusive to NBC and its Golf Channel, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK
Play starts at 1pm ET/10am PT on Thursday in the US and 6pm BST in the UK.
Watch 2020 FedExCup PGA Tour Championship online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the action from Atlanta further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the 2020 PGA Tour Championship, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN
now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the 2020 PGA Tour Championship. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch the 2020 PGA Tour Championship online in the US
Coverage of this year’s PGA Tour Championship is being split between NBC and its Golf Channel. The latter has coverage of the early-round action on Friday and Saturday from 1pm ET until 6pm ET. The two networks then split coverage over the last two days, with the Golf Channel broadcasting from 1-3pm ET on Sunday and NBC taking over between 3-7 pm ET.
Coverage of Monday’s finale is a similar split, with The Golf Channel showing live action between 12pm and 1.30pm and NBC taking over from 1.30pm until 6pm.
For those looking to stream this weekend golf, NBC’s PGA Tour Live is arguably the most comprehensive option out there for golf fans and costs $9.99 per month via Amazon Channels, the bespoke streaming service exclusive to Prime members.
If you want to tune in and catch all of the 2020 BMW Championship, Sling is the best way to do it. You’ll need to add the Golf Package for an extra $10 each month.
From $30 at Sling
How to stream the 2020 PGA Tour Championship live in the UK
Sky will be offering comprehensive (and exclusive) live coverage of the PGA Tour Championship via its Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event channels, with coverage beginning at 5pm BST on Friday on the former channel and from 9.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.
Sky subscribers can also use the Sky Go app to live stream the action while on mobile devices.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there’s the option of Now TV’s Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to stream the PGA Tour Championship live in Canada
TSN has the exclusive rights to show the PGA Tour Championship live in Canada, however its coverage doesn’t start until the third round on Sunday at 3pm ET, with final round coverage on Monday starting at 1.30pm ET..
If you’re not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct streaming services is priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month and will give you access to TSN coverage of the tournament.
Live stream the PGA Tour Championship in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this year’s tournament Down Under.
If you don’t want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports’ golf coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
The service is available from just $25 a month – and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
