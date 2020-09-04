Terranueva Corporation – Licence Amendment

L’ASSOMPTION, Québec, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corporation Terranueva (CSE : TEQ) (the “Corporation” or “Terranueva”) announces that it has filed a licence amendment request with Health Canada to obtain the authorization to sell finished products in the retail cannabis market. Terranueva is now awaiting comments from Health Canada.

Terranueva has now produced 12 crops in its certification unit. Of the harvests completed to date, 2 harvests have been set aside for research and development purposes. The remaining crops are reserved in inventory until the required authorizations from Health Canada are received.

For Terranueva Corporation Francisco Jr Perez Chief Operating Officer