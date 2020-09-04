Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley puts heat on states ahead of Australian Open

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley says the world’s best players remain committed to travelling to our shores this summer, with many valuable lessons learned from the opening week of the US Open.

Normally the final grand slam of the year, the tournament in New York is the biggest event on the tennis calendar since the Australian Open wrapped up in early February, before the pandemic shut down the sport.

The US Open was rocked on the eve of the tournament by a positive COVID-19 test for 17th seed Benoit Paire, with the Frenchman withdrawing, and those deemed close contacts placed in a ‘bubble within a bubble.’

One of those close contacts, Kristina Mladenovic, launched a tirade at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) after her second round loss, complaining of “abominable” conditions and saying she felt like a “prisoner”.

“I think the one thing we’ve learned is how difficult it is to have no infections,” Tiley told Wide World of Sports.

“You can follow all the steps, physical distancing, masks, washing hands, it all helps, but it doesn’t guarantee no positive results.

Kristina Mladenovic lashed out at US Open organisers. (AP)

“Kiki Mladenovic, who made the comments after her match, she’s one of our favourites. She’s a lovely person, it must have been painful for her because she doesn’t talk like that normally.

“I definitely feel for her, and I think it’s a case of being not used to how vigilant we need to be. In the case of the bubble within a bubble, that would have been the advice of the medical experts. The USTA as an organisation wouldn’t have made that call.”

Tiley said the Australian Open would follow the same process this summer, deferring to the medical advice as required. He noted the opening week of the US Open gave TA a good idea of what to expect ahead of the AO, which is scheduled for January, 2021.

“The amount of money and energy you need to put in, in order to create a safe environment, has been completely underestimated,” Tiley explained.

“We’ve got to prepare for that and make the changes.

“The other things we’ve learned is that it’s really hard when someone is asymptomatic, and they’re infected but you don’t know.

“We’ll need to review the frequency of testing, but I also think in the next four months there’ll be different testing technology which will help us.”

The 2020 AO saw a grand slam record of 812,174 fans through the gates of Melbourne Park over the 14 days, nearly two per cent higher than the previous record.

But with COVID restrictions likely to force a cap on crowds, the 2020 mark looks set to stand for some time.

Tiley said he was “hopeful” crowds will be able to attend the AO, but admitted it won’t be at the same level as earlier this year.

But crowds or not, he remains confident the AO will boast a full-strength field.

“It’s hard to guarantee, but we’ve spoken to the players and they’re keen,” he said.

Craig Tiley with Roger Federer. (Getty)

“Every player I’ve spoken to wants to look at 2021 as a new start.”

Crowd favourites Roger Federer and Serena Williams will both be 39 when the AO rolls around, raising the prospect of restrictions preventing fans from giving them the farewell they deserve, should this be their last trip to Australia.

But Tiley says Federer could yet play on beyond his 40th birthday, returning again in 2022.

“I’ve known Roger for a long time, and I think we’ll have a couple more years of Roger,” Tiley predicted.

“I’ll certainly use that as motivation to encourage him to keep playing until we can give him a proper send off in front of a full crowd.

“I don’t know if it will have much impact, but I’ll give it a go!”

Roger Federer could play on beyond his 40th birthday according to Craig Tiley (AAP)

One area of controversy in New York was the cancellation of the qualifying rounds, meaning those lower-ranked players were denied the opportunity of a career-changing payday by qualifying for the main draw.

But Tiley indicated that won’t be a problem this summer, with TA currently planning for a full qualifying event as usual.

Also still on the agenda is the ATP Cup, which was a success in its inaugural year in 2020, with the tournament played in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

With interstate travel currently an issue as states squabble over border restrictions, Tiley conceded the tournament may be slightly different in 2021.

“It’s going to need some co-operation from the states,” he pointed out.

Lleyton Hewitt and Alex de Minaur during the ATP Cup in January. (Getty)

“Every state is entitled to make their own decisions, and I hope the leaders that make those decisions understand the impact their decisions have, either opening or closing their borders.

“I’m confident we’ll have the ATP Cup. What cities we have it in remains to be seen. If there’s a state government that wants to work with us to boost their economy, we’ve got open arms and open doors.

“If there’s a state government that chooses not to do that, we’ll go somewhere else.”