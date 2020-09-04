Tech still slumping after yesterday’s brutal selloff

Article content

U.S. tech shares continued their slump as traders looked past a better-than-forecast jobs report to focus on concerns about excessive valuations for some of this year’s best performers.

Losses for Amazon.com, Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 to a two-week low a day after that gauge’s biggest drop since March. Gains for financial shares limited losses on the S,amp;P 500 Index. Treasury yields ticked up along with the dollar. European shares fluctuated.

Traders are seeking to find an appropriate valuation for tech stocks and gauge the health of the U.S. economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on after having killed more than 180,000 Americans. While the industry is generating blockbuster profits during the stay-at-home lockdowns, there’s also evidence that high-flying names have become overheated.

“Certainly, wide price swings are never comfortable, but investors should keep in mind that periods of volatility like this are not uncommon,” said Mike Loewengart, a managing director for investment strategy at E*Trade Financial.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.37 million in August, including the hiring of 238,000 temporary Census workers, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The unemployment rate fell by almost 2 percentage points, to 8.4 per cent.

Elsewhere, emerging-market stocks fell for a third day. Asian shares dropped, with Australia’s benchmark recording the biggest decline since May.

Here are the latest market moves:

Stocks

The S,amp;P 500 Index fell 0.2 per cent at 9:52 a.m. New York time.

The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 1.3 per cent.

Bloomberg.com