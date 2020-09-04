Swara Bhasker lashes out at Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to PoK



Kangana Ranaut has been voicing her opinions on the Sushant Singh Rajput case quite openly. Recently, the actress spoke about how she feels Mumbai is no longer a safe haven and compared it to PoK. Kangana wrote, “SSR death would have been about him, had he not predicted his own murder by movie mafia, also you tell me how Mumbai changed so much in few months that @CPMumbaiPolice has become a troll, rather than assuring me full safety politicians threatening me #Mumbai #ShameOnSanjayRaut”. She added, ” Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”



Post that many people including actress Swara Bhasker expressed their views on Kangana’s statement. Swara said, “I have never been to PoK, so I don’t know what it feels like but to call India’s most dynamic city, financial capital and a city that has changed the lives and destinies of so many people – including hers .. to abuse that city and compare it to PoK because you want to create a headline is just petty, ungrateful and frankly ludicrous. If a Muslim actor has made this comparison and said they feel unsafe we would have been baying for their blood.”



