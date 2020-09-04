Sushmita Sen shares a sweet birthday post for daughter Renee



Sushmita Sen is in every sense an ultimate diva. She has always been someone who inspires people. Sushmita has never had any qualms about carving a path for herself and that’s the reason she’s adored and respected. The actress has had a successful run at the movies and her recent web show Aarya also did well. Her fans love her for the way she has handled her personal life.

Today is her elder daughter Renee’s 21st birthday and the actress took to Instagram to wish her with a special post. She captioned the series of pictures as, “Happyyyy Birthday my first love!!! WE ARE 21 What a journey this has been shona…one that has definitely brought me closer to God!!! I pray you find the courage to be the most authentic version of yourself & always be relentless in the pursuit of your happiness…May all your dreams manifest with hard work & undying passion!! Come on big girl…the world awaits!!! love you infinity Renee!!#duggadugga Maa, Alisah @rohmanshawl P.S. Renee’s photo shoot by Maa!! #milestone #21years #daughter #birthday #motherhood….”





Sweet, isn’t it?