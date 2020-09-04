SushiSwap GM says “Talk doesn’t mean anything and code shows everything” By Cointelegraph

SushiSwap GM says
SushiSwap, a fork of the popular Uniswap exchange and one of the latest breakouts of the DeFi craze, has undergone its fair share of scrutiny in recent days — and fairly so. The platform’s token, known as Sushi, quickly came to represent 77% of the action on Uniswap as of Sept. 1, garnering more than $1.5 billion in locked value less than a week from its inception.
Many have voiced suspicions regarding certain aspects of the project, however, including concerns over a $27 million developer fund controlled solely by the project’s head — an anonymous personality known only as Chef Nomi.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.