Survivor search grips a grieving Beirut

People throughout Lebanon observed a moment of silence Friday (local ) marking one month since the devastating Beirut explosion , while rescuers dug through the rubble of a building destroyed in the blast in the hopes of finding a survivor.

The split-screen images reflected the pain and anguish that persists one month after the August 4 blast that killed 191 people , injured 6000 others and traumatised Lebanon, which already was suffering under a severe economic crisis and financial collapse.

The search operation in the historic Mar Mikhail district on a street once filled with crowded bars and restaurants has gripped the nation for the past hours.

A survivor is taken out of the rubble after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. (Associated Press)

The idea, however unlikely, that a survivor could be found after one month gave hope to people who followed the live images on television, wishing for a miracle.

Rescue workers used cranes, shovels and their bare hands, searching meticulously after a pulsing signal was detected.

Images of the black-and-white five-year-old dog named Flash, wearing red shoes to protect its paws, circulated on social media.

Across from Mar Mikhail, near Beirut port, a commemoration was held for the victims of the blast in the presence of some of their relatives. Soldiers fired a salute, then laid a white rose for every one of the 191 victims at a memorial.

The crowd fell silent at 6.08pm, the moment of the explosion that marked the most destructive single blast in Lebanon’s violent history.

Buildings lie in ruins at the city’s port, destroyed in Tuesdays explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. (Getty)

An injured protestor lies on the floor during a protest against the political elites and the government after this week’s deadly explosion at Beirut port which devastated large parts of the capital in Beirut, Lebanon (Associated Press)

Some wept silently. Others held ropes tied as nooses — an indication of the grief and raw anger toward officials that persists in the country.

The blast was caused by nearly 3000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been improperly stored at Beirut’s port for years.

In addition to the dead and injured, thousands of homes were damaged by the blast, which smashed windows and doors for miles and was felt on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

It still isn’t clear what caused the fire that ignited the ammonium nitrate.