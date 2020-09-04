Supply Chain Prepares for New Apple Watch Models and Third-Generation AirPods

Apple supplier ASE Technology is packaging core chips for at least two new Apple Watch models based on its system-in-package technology, and it will also incorporate the technology into third-generation AirPods, according to DigiTimes.


Earlier this week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reported that the new Apple Watch lineup will include a successor to the Apple Watch Series 5 and a replacement for the Series 3 that will compete with lower-cost fitness trackers like Fitbits.

While new Apple Watch models are typically announced alongside new iPhones in September, rumors suggest that this year’s Series 6 lineup might be unveiled in October. Rumored features include a new S6 processor for improved performance, expanded health capabilities like blood oxygen monitoring, and faster Wi-Fi and cellular speeds.

The report claims the third-generation AirPods will be released in 2021, lining up with a timeframe shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who expects a launch in the first half of the year specifically. There have been conflicting rumors as to whether these AirPods will sport the same design as the AirPods Pro, including in-ear tips and shorter stems below the ears.

Apple is rumored to have several other products in its pipeline, including a 10.8-inch iPad Air with an edge-to-edge display like the iPad Pro, a smaller HomePod, over-ear AirPods headphones, a new Apple TV, and item tracking AirTags. While some of these products will likely be released by the end of 2020, timing is less certain amid the global health crisis.

