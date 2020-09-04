Superman Radio Series Casts Tim Daly, Daniel Dae Kim, Wilson Cruz

RELATED STORIES

There’s something extra-super for fans to look forward to when DC FanDome resumes on Saturday, Sept. 12: a revival of the Superman radio series.

Warner Bros. Television and The Creative Coalition have teamed up to recreate episodes of the 1940s serial, marrying a “star-studded cast” with original scripts that were recently unearthed from the Warner Bros. Studios vault.

TV vet Tim Daly (Madam Secretary), who has voiced Supes in numerous animated projects, will again do same in one of the episodes, while Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) and Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery) will take turns as the Man of Steel in the other episodes.

Other cast members, in unspecified roles, include Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Sam Daly (Hunters), Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter films), Richard Kind (American Dad), Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), Yolonda Ross (The Chi), Caterina Scorsone (Grey’s Anatomy), Tony Shalhoub (Mrs. Maisel), Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU), Henry Winkler (Barry), Alfre Woodard (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Constance Zimmer (House of Cards).

Fans from around the world can tune in to this exclusive one-hour event beginning Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1 pm ET, and available on-demand for 24 hours. Get the latest list of TV-centric panels.