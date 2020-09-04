Suncorp Super Netball Round 10 expert tips

The Suncorp Super Netball season continues this weekend with another round of thrilling action set to hit your TV screens.
Round 10 kicks off with the Melbourne Vixens and West Coast Fever meeting at 1pm AEST, which will be followed by the NSW Swifts taking on the Queensland Firebirds at 3pm, with both matches to be shown on Nine.
Nine’s Sunday game will see GIANTS Netball taking on the Sunshine Coast Lightning at 1pm, before the Adelaide Thunderbirds face Collingwood at 3pm.
Here are who the experts are tipping to win this weekend:
SHARNI LAYTON
Vixens 3
Swifts 2
Lightning 8
Thunderbirds 10
BIANCA CHATFIELD
Lightning by 1
Vixens by 5
Swifts by 4
Thunderbirds by 10
LAURA GEITZ
Vixens by 6
Swifts by 2
Lightning by 7
Thunderbirds by 4
ANNIE SARGEANT
Vixens by 6
Swifts by 6
Lightning by 2
Thunderbirds by 4
CATH COX
Lightning by 8
Vixens by 3
Swifts by 12
Thunderbirds by 7
LIZ ELLIS
Lightning by 2
Vixens by 8
Swifts by 6
Thunderbirds by 12
KIM GREEN
Vixens by 9
Swifts by 3
Lightning by 4
Thunderbirds by 8
SUE GAUDION
Vixens by 10
Swifts by 12
Lightning by 8
Thunderbirds by 9