Storm cop controversial try against Souths, Brad Fittler fumes

Friday night’s clash between Melbourne and South Sydney wasn’t without controversy after the Storm were awarded a game-changing try that appeared to be forward in the eyes of rugby league legend Brad Fittler.

Melbourne cushioned their top-two spot on the NRL ladder with a 22-16 win over the Rabbitohs on Friday night.

The loss for the Rabbitohs puts a big dent in their hopes of a top-four finish as they move down to 7th on the NRL ladder.

However, South Sydney may count themselves unlucky after their 16-10 lead during the second half was undone by what looked to be a forward pass when Storm skipper Cameron Smith set-up a charging Tino Fa’asuamaleaui who crashed over the try-line.

Melbourne Storm (Getty)

Fittler said Smith’s pass out of dummy-half “was forward without a doubt” and took aim at referee Ashley Klein for getting caught up in the moment as the play could’ve been avoided had Jesse Bromwich’s “crooked” play the ball had been looked at first.

“The pass was forward without a doubt,” Fittler told Nine.

“Jesse Bromwich could’ve been penalised for a play the ball that was crooked but (referee) Ashley Klein just got caught up in the excitement I think.

“It was a metre forward. That close to the line the referee needs to be on to that.

“That is such an advantage, he’s 115kg Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.”

Cam Smith throws a contentious pass. (Nine) (Nine)

After the match, Parramatta legend Peter Sterling said replays showed the pass to be much closer than originally thought despite conceding it was a “fortunate” decision.

“I thought it looked forward until we saw this shot here,” Sterling told Nine’s Friday Night Knock Off.

“That kind of works to his advantage.

“When a player throws a pass and he’s going back the other way, it always accentuates and it always looks worse

“I still think it was very line-ball. I think it was maybe a fortunate call, but maybe the ‘metre’ was a little bit of an exaggeration. It was closer than I thought.”