Still no timetable for Terry Francona to return to Indians

Cleveland remains without full-time manager Terry Francona until further notice.

As noted by the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Francona missed 23 of Cleveland’s first 37 games due to multiple medical issues. A gastrointestinal problem that first bothered him in March before the league halted the season due to the coronavirus pandemic cost him handfuls of outings in August.

Francona, who hasn’t managed since Aug. 16, is recovering from blood-clotting complications.

It’s believed neither setback is related to COVID-19.

Per the AP, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti updated Francona’s status while speaking with reporters on Friday:

“The good news is he is feeling better. He still is recovering, so it will still be a little while before he rejoins us, but I was real encouraged by the way he looked today and I know he said he’s feeling better, which is all great news.

“But he has been through a lot and he’s in the middle of a recovery, so I still expect it will be some time before he rejoins us.”

Former Cleveland catcher and current first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. has served as interim manager during Francona’s absences. He holds a record of 15-8 and helped the Indians reach an overall mark of 23-14, good for first place in the American League Central entering Friday’s play.