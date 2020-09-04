Stabbing death in Lewisham Sydney, police investigating

A second man has been found suffering gunshot wounds in Sydney’s inner west after a fatal shooting this afternoon.

Initial reports said a man had been found with a fatal stab wound in Henry Street, Lewisham, just after 1pm.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Lewisham, Sydney. ()

Despite efforts to revive him, he died on the way to hospital.

Police have told nine.com.au the incident is now being treated as a shooting, with the man believed to have been shot in the chest.

The man was found with wounds to his chest. ()

Officers entered a nearby house the man was believed to have left before dying, where they found a second man suffering gunshot wounds.

He is currently being treated but his condition is unknown.

Public Order and Riot Squad officers on the scene in Lewisham after a deadly stabbing. ()

A major manhunt is now underway in the suburb.

Live-streamed footage of the unfolding operation in the area shows armed officers searching properties nearby.