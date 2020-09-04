SoftBank unmasked as ‘Nasdaq whale’ that stoked tech rally before selloff

Article content continued

Unusually, single-stock call trading volumes have surged beyond the average daily volumes of calls on the broader U.S. stock market, and are almost as high as the level of trading in index puts — which give the buyer the right to sell at a pre-set price and act as a popular form of insurance against stocks falling.

The size and aggressiveness of the mysterious call buyer, coupled with the summer trading lull, has been a major factor in not only the buoyant performance of many big tech names, but the broader U.S. stock market, according to McElligott. This week he warned that dynamics around options meant the heavy purchases forced banks on the other side of the trades to hedge themselves by buying stocks, in a “classic ‘tail wags the dog’ feedback loop”.

This also helped explain the unusual sight of the U.S. stock market climbing in tandem with the Vix index — often referred to as Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — and meant that equities were fragile and vulnerable to the kind of sudden setback that erupted on Thursday. “The equity volatility complex is acting ‘broken’ and indicative that ‘something’s gotta give’,” McElligott warned in a note shortly before the Nasdaq fell 5 per cent.

One banker familiar with the latest options trading activity said Thursday’s market pullback would have been painful for SoftBank, but he expected the buying to resume. A larger and longer-lasting stock market decline would be more damaging for this strategy, and would probably involve rapid declines, he added.

The options buying comes alongside $10 billion in public investments SoftBank is targeting through its new asset management arm.

According to a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission last month, SoftBank has bought stakes of nearly $2 billion in Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Tesla — investments that are partially funded by cash from its $41 billion asset sale program that was triggered by a collapse in its share price during the COVID-19 market turmoil.

Additional reporting by James Fontanella-Khan

