Shilpa Shetty creates a dish that hits the sweet spot of both health and taste

While there’s no doubting the fact that Shilpa Shetty boasts one of the fittest bodies in B-town. Surprisingly, the actress does not shy away from going all out when it comes to food. We’ve all seen her popular Sunday binge series and now, during the pandemic, the actress is teaching healthy ways to enjoy our favourite dishes at home along with looking after our health.

The actress took to Instagram yesterday and shared a video for how to make corn fritters at home. Her caption for the video read, “Corn Fritters #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TastyThursday

It’s a challenge to get kids to eat healthy without creating a fussðÂÂÂÂÂÂ One keeps experimenting, but creating something that hits that sweet spot of taste & health is no less than a miracle ðÂÂ¤£ These Corn Fritters are the perfect solution. They’re loaded with vitamins & minerals, are delicious, and are a hit with the kids & the adults. Team it up with the Curd Dip and they make for a great snack. Do try it out.”

Take a look at the video below.











Well, this is something that we’re definitely trying this weekend.