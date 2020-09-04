Shah Rukh Khan comes clean about the one thing he’d never wear



Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood is without a doubt the coolest actor in B-town. He has been at the top of his game for decades now and there is no one like him. Be it the memorable characters he has played or the humility with which he has embraced success, everything about him is worth respecting.



When it comes to fashion, SRK believes in classics and we totally love that. When King Khan was questioned about the one thing he’d never wear by Filmfare sometimes ago, he said, “I can wear anything for a film. But with all due respect to men, I’m judgemental about guys who wear skinny jeans. Jeans have to be loose.”



Well, the man surely likes to be comfortable when it comes to dressing up.