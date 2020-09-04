Home Entertainment See Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Surprise Cameos in DJ Khaled and Drake’s...

See Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Surprise Cameos in DJ Khaled and Drake’s “Popstar” Music Video

DJ Khaled just dropped another one.

About a month and a half after he released his hit song “Popstar” featuring Drake, the 44-year-old producer debuted a corresponding music video on Sept. 4. The eight-minute clip featured a few celebrity cameos.

The video starts off with DJ Khaled trying to get a hold of Drake so they could finally make the music video. But after getting bombarded with calls, the 33-year-old rapper gets annoyed and decides to call one of his famous friends to do it instead.

That’s where Justin Bieber comes in. The video cuts to the 26-year-old singer waking up after what appears to be a wild night. Fans then see the Biebs live the stereotypical popstar life while lip-synching Drake’s lyrics. From attending a party and working on his wardrobe to showing off expensive cars and eating gourmet meals, the artist does it all. His manager, Scooter Braun, even makes an appearance.

