See Francesca Farago and Jef Holm Seal Their New Romance With a Kiss

However, it’s still early days and Jef said he’s just seeing how things go for now. He explained, “People are quick to put a title on things but we’re just in the beginning stages and are taking things slow.”

A week before Jef confirmed their blossoming romance Francesca was spotted with fellow Netflix star Damian Powers. She and the Love Is Blind star were seen arm in arm while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together.

The sighting raised eyebrows since Damian’s girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli, was posting on Instagram from her house.

But, as Damian later explained it, their social outing was purely business. “Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney,” Damian said in a statement to E! News. “Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo.”