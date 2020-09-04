Second case of human plague reported this summer in Colorado

A second case of human plague has been reported in Colorado this summer and state health officials are urging residents to take precautions to prevent exposure.

A resident of a rural county in the state has been diagnosed with plague and the case was reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Thursday, according to a news release. A southwest Colorado resident was diagnosed earlier this summer.

Grand County Public Health on Friday said the newly infected victim is a Grand County resident.

Both cases stem from exposure to sick animals — a squirrel and a cat, according to the CDPHE release.

“These are the first cases of human plague reported in the state since 2015,” the health department said. “In the past 10 years, there have been 14 cases of human plague in Colorado.”

Plague bacteria were confirmed this year in rodents in Broomfield, Jefferson and Adams counties; and in a cat in Elbert County. Plague can be found in rodents year round, it is also found in wildlife and pets including dogs and cats.

Precautions against being infected with plague include:

Do not handle wildlife.

Keep pets away from wildlife, especially dead rodents and rabbits.

Don’t let dogs or cats hunt prairie dogs, squirrels, voles, other rodents, or rabbits.

Treat all pets for fleas according to a veterinarian’s advice.

“Plague is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected flea but also may be transmitted by infected animal tissues, fluids, or respiratory droplets,” according to the release.

People who suspect exposure should contact a doctor or health care provider immediately. Symptoms, according to the release, include sudden fever, headache, chills, weakness, and tender, painful lymph nodes. If caught early, plague can be treated with antibiotics in people and pets.

Subscribe to bi-weekly newsletter to get health news sent straight to your inbox.