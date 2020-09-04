Second case of human plague reported this summer in Colorado

Matilda Coleman
A second case of human plague has been reported in Colorado this summer and state health officials are urging residents to take precautions to prevent exposure.

A resident of a rural county in the state has been diagnosed with plague and the case was reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Thursday, according to a news release. A southwest Colorado resident was diagnosed earlier this summer.

Grand County Public Health on Friday said the newly infected victim is a Grand County resident.

Both cases stem from exposure to sick animals — a squirrel and a cat, according to the CDPHE release.

