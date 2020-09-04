SEC Network to spotlight Olympic sports and football

ESPN PR

Photo: SEC Network

With just weeks until the start of the 2020-21 SEC season, SEC Network is putting Olympic sports and football in focus with throwbacks and programming stunts throughout the week to surround SEC Network’s live studio programming.

On Monday morning, previous SEC Championships in gymnastics and track & field start SEC Network’s Labor Day programming off on a high note, with seven hours of championship contests starting at 5 a.m. ET. Tuesday morning showcases regular season SEC volleyball and softball action on SECN, running until noon. Each weekday at noon, an SEC football throwback takes center stage, with regular season and conference championship action setting the tone leading into The Paul Finebaum Show.

Over the weekend, SECN is bringing fans nearly 48 hours of football, with old school showdowns, SEC Championship Games, original programming and more beginning in the early hours on Saturday.

Year-Round Studio Shows in Full Swing

With the shift in presentation for Marty & McGee beginning Sept. 5, SEC Network has now returned all three of its regular studio shows to on-camera formats, with The Paul Finebaum Show on weekday afternoons and SEC Now in primetime, totaling more than 24 hours of weekly conversation surrounding the SEC and overall sports landscape.

Live studio programming highlights include (all times ET):

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Monday – Thursday, 7 – 7:30 p.m.: SEC Now is SEC Network’s signature news & information show, breaking down the latest storylines and headlines around the SEC

SEC Now is SEC Network’s signature news & information show, breaking down the latest storylines and headlines around the SEC Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Innovates with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network continues to produce social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC Update, which brings SEC Network followers and fans the news of the day. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Click here to view the SEC Network Programming schedule from September 7-13.