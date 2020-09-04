Samantha Akkineni shares tips on how to create your own kitchen garden

One star that everyone on social media has been following off late is Samantha Akkineni. The actress is someone who is extremely conscious about her diet and now, during the lockdown, she’s encouraged her followers to take up gardening at home and improve the quality of vegetables we consume.

The actress took to social media and shared a detailed breakdown of how we can start things off. The caption for her post read, “Let’s get Seeding. Here are a few things for you to keep in mind when you are sowing.

– Make sure your seeds are healthy, unhealthy seeds give rise to weak seedlings and they don’t grow healthy.

– Weak seeds are lighter in weight, they float in water, smaller than usual, pale in color, and mostly with the wrinkled seed cover. If store-bought, make sure to check the expiry date.

– Be sure to store them in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight and soaking for a few hours before sowing your seeds is a good practice.

– Now, before sowing, wet the soil or cocopeat a little. Don’t pour water, gentle sprinkle on the top layer. Overwatering will drown the seed.

– Very important, don’t bury the seed too deep, place the seeds no more than 1-2 cm in the soil, any deeper and the seedling will have trouble popping out.

– Never pack the soil or cocopeat very tight, sow in loose soil.

– If you can, cover the seeded area for 2-3 days till you see some sprouting and water with care. Not too much, just wet the top layer.

– If you germinated in a nursery bag or tray and need to transplant to your pot or garden, do it after you have 3-4 true leaves, gently.

– If you are growing hydroponically, you can just move the coco coin in a net pot straight into NFT Channel

Show me your sowing pictures using #GrowWithMe !”

We’re sure this video will inspire many to take up kitchen gardening and lead them to a healthier lifestyle.