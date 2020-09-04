SA Covid-19 cases stand at 635 078 as death toll hits 14 678

The country had recorded 635 078 positive Covid-19 infections

by Friday evening, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The death toll now stands at 14 678

after 115 more deaths were reported, with recoveries at 557 818 – a rate

of 88%.

A total of 3 765 700

Covid-19 tests have been conducted.

KwaZulu-Natal has reported 15

more Covid-19 deaths, Gauteng 43, the Eastern Cape 12, Free State 18, Western

Cape four, North West 11 and Limpopo 12.