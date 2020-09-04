SA Covid-19 cases stand at 635 078 as death toll hits 14 678

A health worker in safety gear.
Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images
The country had recorded 635 078 positive Covid-19 infections
by Friday evening, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
The death toll now stands at 14 678
after 115 more deaths were reported, with recoveries at 557 818 – a rate
of 88%.
A total of 3 765 700
Covid-19 tests have been conducted.
KwaZulu-Natal has reported 15
more Covid-19 deaths, Gauteng 43, the Eastern Cape 12, Free State 18, Western
Cape four, North West 11 and Limpopo 12.