SA Covid-19 cases stand at 635 078 as death toll hits 14 678

A health worker in safety gear.

Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images

The country had recorded 635 078 positive Covid-19 infections
by Friday evening, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The death toll now stands at 14 678
after 115 more deaths were reported, with recoveries at 557 818 – a rate
of 88%.

A total of 3 765 700
Covid-19 tests have been conducted.

KwaZulu-Natal has reported 15
more Covid-19 deaths, Gauteng 43, the Eastern Cape 12, Free State 18, Western
Cape four, North West 11 and Limpopo 12.

 

