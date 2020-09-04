Russia records more than 10,000 deaths linked to coronavirus in July

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow

MOSCOW () – Russia registered 10,079 deaths linked to suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, data from the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Friday.

The virus had been the main cause of death in 4,863 of these cases, Rosstat said.

Russia recorded a total of 181,500 deaths that month, up from the 151,554 it had recorded in July last year, according to the data.

The country has overall recorded 1,015,105 cases of the coronavirus, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

