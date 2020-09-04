Report: Washington Football Team releasing Adrian Peterson

Peterson, 35, rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with Washington. He missed just one game when Jay Gruden made him a healthy inactive for a game in 2019.

Peterson is fifth on the all-time rushing list with 14,216 yards — just 1,053 yards behind No. 4 Barry Sanders.

The four-time All-Pro was lined up to be the starter after Washington released Derrius Guice this summer, but it seems the club has decided to move in another direction. Antonio Gibson, Bryce Love, Peyton Barber and J.D McKissic are the remaining backs in Washington after Peterson’s release.

Peterson was set to make a base salary of $2.25 million this season and cutting him will save Washington just over $2.4 million in cap space with $750,000 in dead money.