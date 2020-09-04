Report: Messi to announce he’s staying with Barcelona

The news comes after Messi was drawing strong interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

While PSG didn’t offer him a deal, it was reported that City were offering him a five-year deal that would keep him in the Premier League for three years and then ship him off to Major League Soccer’s New York City FC for two years.

Messi and his father/agent Jorge met with Barcelona this week to discuss the 33-year-old’s future with the club, and talks reportedly went well. It even was reported that Barca felt they’d be able to retain Messi after those discussions, and their hunch, apparently, will end up being correct.

Messi missed Barca’s coronavirus testing and the first week of practice as he held out in hopes of being able to move on from the club, but now he’ll likely report to training next week, ready to embark on his 17th season with the club.